Merging firms Troutman and Pepper Hamilton delay incoming associate start

Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton, two of the largest U.S. law firms, which plan to merge July 1, on Friday both announced they are postponing the start date for their incoming associate class until January 2021.

Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton said in its statement Friday that the deferred start date will provide the class a “better work and training experience.” It said it will provide the incoming class financial assistance to defray living expenses and costs associated with the bar exam they will take in autumn and allow them to enroll in the firm’s health insurance plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XvpBVd