Ogletree, Greenberg Traurig, Crowell, and others announce cost-cutting measures amid pandemic

More law firms on Wednesday announced cost-cutting moves due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and Greenberg Traurig eliminating their summer associate programs and Crowell & Moring reducing pay for all of its attorneys and some staff, among other firms taking steps to conserve cash.

Atlanta-based Ogletree said the 36 students who would have been summer associates will not be paid. The “current environment, including remote working models, makes it very challenging to offer a high-quality and immersive learning experience,” the firm’s managing shareholder Matt Keen said in a statement on Wednesday.

