Pandemic leads to more law firm pay cuts, layoffs

More law firms, including Sullivan & Worcester and Bremer Whyte Brown & O’Meara, are cutting costs as the coronavirus crisis shutters courts and businesses nationwide, leaving firms’ financial futures uncertain.

Sullivan & Worcester has furloughed a few staff members who cannot do their job at home, such as receptionists, for 90 days, but is continuing to provide them benefits, managing partner Joel Carpenter said in an interview on Monday. The firm is also cutting salary by 5% for employees who make more than $66,000 a year, and reducing monthly draws for nonequity partners by 10% and for equity partners by 20%, Carpenter said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aR2M3R