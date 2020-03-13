Davis Wright Tremaine staff to work remotely after employee death

Davis Wright Tremaine on Friday said that it has closed its offices in Washington state and Oregon and that it has asked employees in all offices to work from home if possible starting next week, after an employee in its Bellevue, Washington office died after reporting flulike symptoms, similar to those of the coronavirus.

The law firm said in a statement on Friday that it does not yet know the cause of death for Lisa Carney, a 60-year-old executive legal assistant who had worked at the firm for more than 16 years, but that she left its Bellevue office early on Tuesday due to flulike symptoms and was found dead on Thursday. Bellevue employees have been asked to self-quarantine and employees in that office and Seattle have been told to work from home, the firm said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2U02MY6