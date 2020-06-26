IN BRIEF: Delaware's commercial case filings jump amid COVID-19 - report

The Delaware Court of Chancery saw a year-over-year uptick in corporate and commercial law case filings in April and May, a sign that pandemic-related disputes may be driving an overall increase in litigation there, a recent report found.

Despite business shutdowns because of the coronavirus, 32% more commercial law cases and 7% more corporate law cases were filed in the court in May 2020 than in May 2019, and 26% more commercial cases and 3% more corporate law cases were filed in April 2020 than April 2019, according to a report released Thursday by Lex Machina Inc, which tracks civil litigation data.

