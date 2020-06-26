Westlaw News
June 26, 2020 / 8:59 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: Delaware's commercial case filings jump amid COVID-19 - report

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

The Delaware Court of Chancery saw a year-over-year uptick in corporate and commercial law case filings in April and May, a sign that pandemic-related disputes may be driving an overall increase in litigation there, a recent report found.

Despite business shutdowns because of the coronavirus, 32% more commercial law cases and 7% more corporate law cases were filed in the court in May 2020 than in May 2019, and 26% more commercial cases and 3% more corporate law cases were filed in April 2020 than April 2019, according to a report released Thursday by Lex Machina Inc, which tracks civil litigation data.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZemiTb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below