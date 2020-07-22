Dentons will 're-think' UK real estate needs as pandemic changes office calculus

Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, said Wednesday that it is reconsidering its real estate footprint in the United Kingdom, including London, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement accompanying its latest financial results, the firm said reviewing its U.K. real estate was a top focus in its current fiscal year. The economic impact of the pandemic, and the success of its remote work policy amid economic shutdowns, “provide us with an opportunity to re-think the future of the firm’s office-based environment,” the statement said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3eW1Ooa