IN BRIEF: Dentons says two U.K. offices will work remotely, forever

Dentons on Friday said it is closing two of its U.K. locations and moving employees who had been based in those offices to full-time remote status, making it one of the first law firms to shrink its real estate footprint because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision impacts Dentons’ 54 employees, including four partners, in Watford, England, and 12 employees, including two partners, in Aberdeen, Scotland, the firm said in a statement. Dentons isn’t moving any other U.K. employees to permanent remote status for now, but it is reconsidering its London office space, it said. Its lease is up in 2025. It has also delayed the opening of a new office in Dublin.

