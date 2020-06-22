Despite diploma privilege in WA, some firms want grads to take bar exam

Washington state last week said it would allow law school graduates to become licensed without taking the bar exam because of the coronavirus pandemic. But some law firms want incoming associates to sit for the test anyway.

In a survey of 128 law school graduates conducted this week by Washington law school student body leaders, 6.3% of respondents said their employers told them that they would not recognize so-called diploma privilege, while another 11.7% said that as of Tuesday their employer hadn’t yet decided or told them when they would issue a decision. Just under 60% of respondents knew for sure that their employer would take diploma privilege.

