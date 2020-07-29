Westlaw News
July 29, 2020 / 11:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Law schools expect steady enrollment despite pandemic: survey

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

A summer survey of U.S. law schools found them largely optimistic about the size of their incoming classes, despite the coronavirus pandemic threatening on-campus learning into 2021 and upending the job market for recent graduates.

Of 94 American Bar Association-accredited law schools polled by test-prep company Kaplan, 52% said they expect their incoming class will be the same size this year as 2019. And 26% expect it will be larger.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2X9dIVC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below