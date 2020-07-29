Law schools expect steady enrollment despite pandemic: survey

A summer survey of U.S. law schools found them largely optimistic about the size of their incoming classes, despite the coronavirus pandemic threatening on-campus learning into 2021 and upending the job market for recent graduates.

Of 94 American Bar Association-accredited law schools polled by test-prep company Kaplan, 52% said they expect their incoming class will be the same size this year as 2019. And 26% expect it will be larger.

