New agreement makes online bar exam scores portable across D.C. and seven states

Law school graduates taking the bar exam online in October in Washington D.C. will be able to transfer their scores for admission to practice in at least seven other jurisdictions, including Massachusetts and New Jersey.

D.C. and seven states - Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont - on Monday announced they’ve entered into a reciprocity agreement that will provide online bar exam takers portable scores. And more states may be joining, the Massachusetts Board of Bar Examiners said in a statement.

