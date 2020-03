Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday said it has reopened “nearly all” of its locations after a firmwide coronavirus-related shutdown on Tuesday, though both of its offices in Washington D.C. remain closed.

The firm’s leadership team made the decision to reopen its other 24 offices after it consulted with an infectious disease expert and had all of its offices sanitized, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

