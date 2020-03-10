Faegre Drinker closes all offices over coronavirus concerns

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Tuesday closed all 26 of its offices in an attempt to prevent the spread of a novel coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide, one of the first large U.S. law firms to take that step.

Faegre Drinker said in a statement on Tuesday that its leadership team decided to temporarily close all offices after it learned late Monday that an attendee of one of its recent events in Washington D.C. tested positive for the virus.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/335YMcA