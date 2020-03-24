Coronavirus to hit law firm revenue, with layoffs on the way - consultants

Law firm revenue will take a hit and layoffs are likely on the horizon, as demand for certain legal work drops and clients take longer to pay bills as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, industry consultants said.

Before the crisis, law firms had expected a “low single digit” revenue increase for 2020, but now revenue is expected to be “absolutely flat” or “lower single digit down” for the year, said Mehrnaz Vahid, the head of Citi Private Bank’s law firm group, which provides financial advice and services to law firms, in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

