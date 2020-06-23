Firms saw demand dip in May amid COVID-19 slowdown - Wells Fargo

Law firms in May continued to feel the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic with a drop in demand for services, though most have enough cash to weather the downturn, a survey released Thursday said.

Wells Fargo Private Bank’s legal specialty group in a report found that among the 72 firms it surveyed - primarily large, U.S. ones - demand for legal services in May was 6.4% lower than in April and 10.4% lower than the same month a year earlier.

