IN BRIEF: Firms saw demand drop, collections slowdown in April

Demand for legal services dropped a median of about 5% in April, according to a recent survey of nearly 60 law firms, including some of the largest in the U.S., as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered courts and businesses nationwide.

One in five firms surveyed said demand for their services dropped 20% or more in April, Jeff Grossman, head of business development at Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group, which regularly conducts surveys on firms’ financial performance, said in an interview Tuesday. Litigation and transactions practice groups tended to be the hardest hit, he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cNvQKw