Firms weigh what to do with employees who can't work remotely amid coronavirus outbreak

As firms have shuttered their offices across the country and moved their lawyers’ work online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they have also had to make tough decisions about what to do with staff whose job functions can’t easily be performed remotely, or who aren’t needed when the office is closed, such as receptionists or cleaners.

Legal industry consultants Peter Zeughauser, chair of the Zeughauser Group, and Aric Press, a partner at PP&C Consulting, said in interviews with Reuters on Tuesday that it’s likely many firms will retain and continue to pay employees who can’t perform their regular job responsibilities at home.

