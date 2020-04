Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Blank Rome and Brown Rudnick are the latest law firms to take steps to conserve cash as the coronavirus pandemic brings economic uncertainty.

Freshfields is suspending partner pay for its current financial quarter, which ends this month, and freezing pay and delaying bonus decisions for all employees, it confirmed on Tuesday.

