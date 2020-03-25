IN BRIEF: Goldberg Segalla cuts staff, citing impact of coronavirus crisis

Goldberg Segalla, a midsize law firm with offices across the U.S. and the U.K., has laid off employees “whose responsibilities would be unessential or moot” because of its offices closing amid the coronavirus outbreak, its managing partner Richard Cohen said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cohen did not specify how many employees were laid off or their job titles in the statement and was not immediately available for additional comment on Tuesday.

