IN BRIEF: Law student sues Harvard over tuition costs of remote courses

Caroline Spiezio

A Harvard Law School student has brought a proposed class action against the university over its decision to move in-person law courses online because of the coronavirus pandemic without reducing tuition.

Plaintiff Abraham Barkhordar, a rising second-year law student, asked a federal court in Boston to order Harvard to partially reimburse him for the tuition and fees he paid in the spring of 2020, in a complaint filed Monday.

