Amid coronavirus outbreak, lateral partners onboard to new firms remotely

In a week in which U.S. courts have postponed trials, law schools have shuttered campuses and law firms have urged employees to work from home in response to a rapidly spreading coronavirus, one aspect of the legal industry has remained the same, at least for now: lawyers are starting new jobs.

Since Monday law firms including McDermott Will & Emery, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, Durie Tangri and others, have welcomed new partners, while cities and states across the country have been urging residents to stay at home and closed businesses and schools in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39e8xao