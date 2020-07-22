Q&A: Hogan Lovells CEO says cost cuts saved 'millions' as firm eyes reopening, revenue

Miguel Zaldivar took the helm this month at Hogan Lovells, replacing the international megafirm’s longtime CEO Steve Immelt in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zaldivar, who was Hogan Lovells’ Asia-Pacific and Middle East regional chief before his promotion, has been with the 2,600-lawyer firm since 2002. But no résumé could prepare a law firm leader for the current reality: a health and economic emergency unfolding unevenly across the globe, requiring a response tailored by geography, jurisdiction, industry and practice.

