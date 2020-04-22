IN BRIEF: Legal depts delaying bills and seeking discounts amid pandemic

Legal departments are cutting costs in an attempt to mitigate the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, such as renegotiating agreements with law firms or asking for discounts, according to data from procurement trade organization Buying Legal Council.

In a survey conducted by the council on legal departments’ responses to the crisis, more than half of respondents said they had postponed non-urgent work and 53% sought extended payment terms to give them more time on bills, Silvia Hodges Silverstein, the group’s chief executive officer, said in an email on Tuesday.

