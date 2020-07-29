A day after Michigan snafu, software 'complications' force Indiana to hold bar exam by email

Indiana’s high court said Wednesday that the state will conduct its upcoming bar exam via email, open-book and without live-stream proctors, after “repeated and unforeseen technical complications” with the testing software it planned to use.

Its decision comes one day after Michigan held the first online bar exam in the United States - and its software temporarily crashed during the test because of an apparent cyber attack on vendor ExamSoft. Indiana and Nevada, which had both planned to offer online July bar exams via vendor ILG Technologies, announced test-date delays last week because of technical difficulties.

