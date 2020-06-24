Jenner & Block says landlord owes it money over pandemic, not other way around

Jenner & Block has hit back at a landlord that sued the law firm last month for not its paying its rent, alleging it is the one owed money for the office space it has not been able to use since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The law firm in a filing on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court brought counterclaims against its landlord, Hart 353 North Clark LLC, which has claimed Jenner & Block failed to pay it more than $3.7 million in rent for its headquarters in downtown Chicago.

