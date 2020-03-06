K&L Gates asks Seattle employees to work from home because of coronavirus concerns

K&L Gates, one of the largest law firms in Seattle, has asked its employees in that city to work from home following recommendations from Washington state health officials, its Seattle managing partner said late Thursday, as the metro area faces the largest U.S. outbreak of a novel coronavirus.

Pallavi Mehta Wahi, who is also the firm’s U.S. co-managing partner, said in an email to Reuters that “with the latest recommendations from King County now urging workplaces to enact measures that allow people who can work from home to do so, the office is implementing work from home protocols” until at least next Friday, making it one of the first large law firms in the city to make that decision.

