Seattle law firms urge work from home, fed court on hold, amid COVID-19 concerns

Two of Seattle’s largest law firms, K&L Gates and Foster Garvey, are asking employees in the city to work from home and its federal court is curtailing operations, following recommendations from Washington state health officials as the metro area faces the largest U.S. outbreak of a novel coronavirus.

Pallavi Mehta Wahi, K&L Gates’ Seattle managing partner and U.S. co-managing partner, said “the office is implementing work from home protocols” until at least next Friday, in an email to Reuters late Thursday. Foster Garvey co-chair and principal P. Stephen DiJulio in an email on Friday said Seattle staff have been told “if you can work remotely (telecommute) effectively, then we encourage you to do so for the time being.”

