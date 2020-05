Latham & Watkins on Monday said it will conduct its summer associate program remotely, making it one of the latest, and largest, law firms to change summer plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latham’s program will run eight weeks, from June 1 to July 24, and the firm will “honor the full financial commitment” it made to summer associates before the pandemic, it said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SDclwg