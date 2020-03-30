IN BRIEF: Latham advising senator who sold shares before coronavirus crash

U.S. Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina has turned to Latham & Watkins as he faces a federal probe over allegations that he sold large amounts of stock after closed-door briefings on the coronavirus outbreak but before the pandemic-induced market meltdown.

Alice Fisher, a Latham partner based in Washington, D.C. who focuses her practice on white collar criminal investigations and internal investigations, is advising Burr on the matter, the firm confirmed on Monday. Fisher was previously Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QYvg3Q