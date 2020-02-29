IN BRIEF: Latham cancels global partner meeting as coronavirus precaution

Latham & Watkins on Friday said it has canceled its global partner meeting in New York next week as a precautionary step against a coronavirus that has spread to dozens of countries across the globe in recent weeks, the latest law firm to take action over the disease.

“While we perceive the risks to be small, safety is our first priority, and we thought this decision was in the best interests of all concerned given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19,” said Rich Trobman, Latham’s New York-based chair, in a statement to Reuters on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PwRNnq