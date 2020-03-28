Q&A: Alyssa Leader, the 3L behind a 2,500+ student coronavirus pro bono project

Law student Alyssa Leader’s Twitter timeline was filled with tweets earlier this month by immigration and indigent defense attorneys overwhelmed by a sudden surge in client need stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Leader, a third-year at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Law, was moved to offer help in her own Twitter post. She inspired other students to want to get involved, which led her to launch the Law Student COVID-19 Pro Bono Support Project.

