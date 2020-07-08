Hughes Hubbard lays off associates after taking millions in PPP program

Hughes Hubbard & Reed said Tuesday that it is laying off associates and staff due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, despite earlier receiving a multi-million dollar federal loan intended to prevent job cuts in the COVID-19 crisis.

The firm’s chair, Theodore Mayer, confirmed the associate layoffs Tuesday in a phone call with Reuters. The cuts stem from the “deep impact of court closures and a slowdown in deal activity” on the firm’s business, he said in a statement.

