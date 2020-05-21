Westlaw News
May 21, 2020 / 10:55 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: Uber's sweeping layoffs include at least ten attorneys

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies Inc has laid off at least ten attorneys as part of sweeping cost cuts driven by a drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a database the ride-hailing company has posted online to helps its former employees find work.

The layoffs have hit litigation, tax and safety and insurance lawyers, based in Uber’s offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Washington D.C. and outside the U.S., according to the database.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3g8hNl3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below