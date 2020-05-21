IN BRIEF: Uber's sweeping layoffs include at least ten attorneys

Uber Technologies Inc has laid off at least ten attorneys as part of sweeping cost cuts driven by a drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a database the ride-hailing company has posted online to helps its former employees find work.

The layoffs have hit litigation, tax and safety and insurance lawyers, based in Uber’s offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Washington D.C. and outside the U.S., according to the database.

