Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner said Wednesday it will lay off attorneys and staff and close its office in Beijing because of economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm is also keeping earlier salary cuts in place until the end of the year, but easing up on their severity. The firm in April said it would institute 15% cuts for 13 weeks. Those cuts will now be lessened to 7.5%, it said.

