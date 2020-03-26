U.S. Senate coronavirus relief bill allocates $50 mln to Legal Services Corp

Legal Services Corp, a nonprofit that promotes access to civil legal aid to low-income Americans, would get $50 million in additional funding to help it respond to the coronavirus outbreak, under a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

LSC, which doles out grants to nonprofits but does not directly provide legal services, said the boost in funding would help its 132 grantees “assist low-income clients facing job losses, evictions and other problems stemming from the pandemic,” in a statement on Thursday.

