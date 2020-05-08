Reps push for guaranteed civil counsel as pandemic raises need

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a Democrat from Massachusetts, on Friday introduced a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives that said the federal government should work with states to guarantee low-income individuals access to a lawyer for eviction, medical bankruptcy and domestic violence cases, as civil legal aid needs are expected to skyrocket due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Republicans, Reps. Susan Brooks of Indiana and Fred Upton of Michigan, and thirteen other Democrats, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Jerrold Nadler of New York, have so far co-sponsored the resolution, which aims to provide counsel in civil proceedings tied to “health, safety, family, shelter or sustenance” for those who otherwise could not afford or access it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LbmrQG