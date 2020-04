As the coronavirus crisis shutters courts and businesses nationwide, law firms and companies across the U.S. are seeking ways to conserve cash or access credit, leading some of them to turn to litigation funders, said Stuart Grant, the co-founder and managing director of Bench Walk Advisors.

Grant said his litigation financing firm has seen a “dramatic increase in demand” for funds since the pandemic hit the U.S.

