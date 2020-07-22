Fall LL.M. enrollment expected to plummet, bruising law school finances

As law schools grapple with campus reopenings, bar exam delays and faltering job prospects for graduates, many are expecting another blow from the coronavirus pandemic: a dropoff in Master of Laws student enrollment this fall that will leave the schools with fewer tuition dollars to tide them over through 2020.

At least seven top U.S. law schools, including Harvard Law School and University of Virginia School of Law, are planning for fewer LL.M. students than usual this fall because of health risks and visa issues, representatives told Reuters. Most are giving students the option to defer and start in January 2021, or next summer.

