Louisiana becomes latest state to let law grads skip bar amid pandemic

The Louisiana Supreme Court said Wednesday it will let some law school graduates become licensed attorneys without passing its bar exam, marking at least the fourth U.S. state to grant so-called ‘diploma privilege’ as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on testing plans nationwide.

To skip the test, candidates must be recent graduates of an American Bar Association-accredited law school who are registered to take Louisiana’s July or October 2020 bar exam and have never taken a U.S. bar exam before, the court’s Chief Justice Bernette Johnson ordered Wednesday. They’ll have to complete a mentoring program and 25 hours of continuing legal education to get licensed. The state’s other bar candidates can take an online exam in August or October.

