IN BRIEF: LSAT to be administered remotely due to pandemic

The April LSAT has been postponed until sometime in the second half of May, and it will be administered remotely and online, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Law School Admission Council has announced.

LSAC, which administers the LSAT, said in a post on Tuesday that it could make other remote LSAT test dates available this spring and summer if the coronavirus crisis continues. It said it will start offering tests in-person again “once conditions allow, in strict accordance with public health authorities.”

