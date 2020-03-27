LSAT may be administered remotely due to pandemic

Upcoming LSAT exams may be administered remotely, as states across the country have banned public gatherings and issued stay at home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak, Law School Admission Council president and chief executive Kellye Testy said on Friday.

LSAC, which administers the LSAT, has not yet decided how best to handle upcoming test dates, but it is “right now” working to set up a remote testing option, Testy said on Friday in a webinar.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dzleQm