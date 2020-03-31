IN BRIEF: Massachusetts, following New York, postpones July bar exam

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and Board of Bar Examiners on Monday postponed its July bar exam until autumn 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, following a similar announcement from New York State.

The exam’s autumn dates are to be determined, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and Board of Bar Examiners said in a statement on Monday. If public gatherings are still limited in autumn due to the coronavirus “alternative means for testing of applicants for Massachusetts bar admission will be devised and announced,” the statement said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vZUBTE