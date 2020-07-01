IN BRIEF: Law firm merger activity hits lowest point since 2010

The number of law firm mergers sank to their lowest point in nearly a decade during the second quarter of 2020 as law firms grappled with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, legal consulting group Altman Weil Inc said Wednesday.

Seven law firm combinations were announced in the United States in Q2, the lowest total deal number since the third quarter of 2010, when firms completed five combinations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Altman Weil said in a statement. The tie-ups were of small firms, with 20 or fewer lawyers.

