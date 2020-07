Michigan on Tuesday became the first U.S. state to conduct an online bar exam - and the software crashed.

Some applicants weren’t able to log in to the second module of their exam for 30 minutes, testing software provider ExamSoft said in a statement. Those applicants eventually got in, and they’ll receive extra time to finish the exam, said Michigan Supreme Court spokesman John Nevin.

