IN BRIEF: Mississippi requiring July bar exam takers to sign waiver of liability

The Mississippi Supreme Court is moving ahead with plans to administer a bar exam on July 28-29 despite the coronavirus pandemic but it will require applicants to sign a waiver of liability and hold harmless agreement to take the test, according to its website.

The court’s website said it will also issue screening questions and temperature test and require physical distancing of people, mask wearing and that applicants sign a code of conduct for “the safety of our examinees and exam administration staff” amid the pandemic.

