More law firms urge U.S. employees to work remotely amid coronavirus pandemic

More large law firms, including Morrison & Foerster, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday said they are urging their employees in the United States to work from home, the latest firms to take that step in an effort to slow a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has asked nearly all of its employees to work from home though its offices will remain open, according to a firm spokeswoman.

