New York cancels September bar exam, will allow supervised practice for law grads

New York’s high court on Thursday canceled the state’s September bar exam due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said it will let law school graduates temporarily practice law without a license under the supervision of an experienced attorney.

The state, with the country’s largest legal market, is the latest to scrap all plans for a bar exam in the second half of 2020 because of the COVID-19 crisis, following at least three other jurisdictions.

