IN BRIEF: New York bar exam delayed to September

New York State’s next bar exam is now set to be held in early September rather than July due to the coronavirus pandemic, though in-person testing may still not be feasible at that time so other options that would allow graduates to practice law are being considered.

The New York State Court of Appeals said Tuesday on its website that Chief Judge Janet DiFiore will explore an expansion of practice orders that would allow law graduates “who meet specified criteria to engage in certain law practice under supervision of licensed attorneys.”

