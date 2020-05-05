IN BRIEF: Nixon Peabody cancels summer program without promising 2Ls jobs

Nixon Peabody on Tuesday said it has canceled its summer associate program due to the coronavirus pandemic, without promising job offers for the second-year students who were slated to take part in the program.

The firm will offer students who would have been its 2020 summer associates a $5,000 stipend, and it will “consider 1L summer associates for automatic placement” in its summer program next year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dcwyRs