May 5, 2020 / 10:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Nixon Peabody cancels summer program without promising 2Ls jobs

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Nixon Peabody on Tuesday said it has canceled its summer associate program due to the coronavirus pandemic, without promising job offers for the second-year students who were slated to take part in the program.

The firm will offer students who would have been its 2020 summer associates a $5,000 stipend, and it will “consider 1L summer associates for automatic placement” in its summer program next year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

