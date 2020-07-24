Jobs pulled, bar exam woes, children home: Outgoing NU Law dean on managing an unprecedented year

At the end of July, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Dean Kimberly Yuracko will step down from her post after less than two years.

Her move to a role outside the law school, as Northwestern’s associate provost for academic projects, comes sooner than Yuracko anticipated, she said. But the pandemic packed a lot into her tenure. Since March she’s jumped from crisis to crisis, with on-campus learning, tuition dollars and student careers up in the air.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fZdWWH