Westlaw News
July 24, 2020 / 1:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jobs pulled, bar exam woes, children home: Outgoing NU Law dean on managing an unprecedented year

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

At the end of July, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Dean Kimberly Yuracko will step down from her post after less than two years.

Her move to a role outside the law school, as Northwestern’s associate provost for academic projects, comes sooner than Yuracko anticipated, she said. But the pandemic packed a lot into her tenure. Since March she’s jumped from crisis to crisis, with on-campus learning, tuition dollars and student careers up in the air.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fZdWWH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below