N.Y. to allow graduates to practice law before passing bar

New York’s chief judge has approved a program that will temporarily allow qualified law graduates to engage in the limited practice of law before they pass the bar exam, in part a response to concerns raised by students over the state’s delay of the test due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the program, qualified graduates would have to be supervised by an attorney who has been admitted to practice law in New York for at least three years, the New York State Court System said in a statement on Tuesday. The program will be available to all first-time bar exam takers, “irrespective of their graduation year,” the statement said. They’ll have to pass their first bar exam no later than 2021.

